Michael Ledigin, 36, has been identified as the second person killed Tuesday morning in a terror attack in Ariel.

Ledigin, a resident of Bat Yam, made Aliyah to Israel with his family five years ago. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Three people who were wounded in the stabbing attack remain hospitalized at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva. Two of the victims are in serious but stable condition, while the third is in moderate to serious condition.

Earlier, Tamir Avichai, age 50, was identified as the first victim of the terrorist attack.

Avichai, a resident of Kiryat Netafim, is a father of six children. He was killed in the combined ramming-stabbing attack in the Ariel Industrial Zone in Samaria.

Kiryat Netafim chairman, Avi Baruch, said, "Tamir was an inseparable part of the Kiryat Netafim community, and the entire town is mourning and hurting. We embrace the entire family at this difficult hour, and we are at their side for whatever is needed."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who knew Avichai personally, said, "This is a difficult moment for us all. Three murdered and three injured. We embrace the family and the town of Kiryat Netafim at this difficult hour."

"Tamir was a person who was always smiling, his entire being was full of good and a desire to help other people. He was a man of kindness, a Zionist in all his limbs. Every time I met him, he would greet me first, with his broad smile. All who knew him loved him. The bright and happy flower has been taken from us, by the intentional hand of barbarians."