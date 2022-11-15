Tamir Avichai, age 50, has been identified as one of the three people killed Tuesday morning in a terror attack.

Avichai, a resident of Kiryat Netafim, is a father of six children. He was killed in the combined ramming-stabbing attack in the Ariel Industrial Zone in Samaria.

Kiryat Netafim chairman, Avi Baruch, said, "Tamir was an inseparable part of the Kiryat Netafim community, and the entire town is mourning and hurting. We embrace the entire family at this difficult hour, and we are at their side for whatever is needed."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who knew Avichai personally, said, "This is a difficult moment for us all. Three murdered and three injured. We embrace the family and the town of Kiryat Netafim at this difficult hour."

"Tamir was a person who was always smiling, his entire being was full of good and a desire to help other people. He was a man of kindness, a Zionist in all his limbs. Every time I met him, he would greet me first, with his broad smile. All who knew him loved him. The bright and happy flower has been taken from us, by the intentional hand of barbarians."

The identities of the other two victims killed in the attack have not yet been released.