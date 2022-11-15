נטרול המחבל בכביש 5 שלמה מתתיהו/TPS

Three people were wounded in a stabbing attack at two separate locations in the Israeli city of Ariel in Samaria Tuesday morning.

One of the victims, a man in his forties, appears to be critically wounded. A second man of approximately the same age who was wounded at the gas station, is listed in serious condition, while the third victim, who is in his thirties, has sustained moderate wounds. MDA personnel are treating all three victims at the scene.

The attack occurred at two sites in the industrial zone of Ariel in central Samaria, when two Arab terrorists attacked Israelis at the entrance to the industrial zone, and at a gas station.

"At 9:28 a.m., MDA received a report to the 101 emergency call center's Yarkon branch regarding three people seriously wounded in a terror attack next to the 'Ten' gas station in the Ariel industrial zone. MDA paramedics are providing emergency care on the scene," MDA said in a statement.

One terrorist was shot and killed at the scene of the attack.

A second terrorist fled the scene, an army spokesperson said, but was located by IDF forces on westbound Route 5 near the town of Peduel, where he was shot and neutralized. While attempting to evade authorities, the second terrorist caused an accident involving eight cars on Route 5.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Daniel Cohen, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the scene I found that the incident had transpired in two different locations. Overall, there are four people who were wounded, three of whom are in serious condition. Together with other EMS personnel, I provided emergency medical treatment to the injured at both scenes prior to their being transported to the hospital."