מפקד מחוז ירושלים: מחבל צריך למות, אין תרחיש אחר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem District Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled arrived on Wednesday at the Tunnels Checkpoint at the capital's southern entrance, where a terrorist attempted to stab security forces earlier in the day.

Peled held a situational assessment and heard from the Border Police officers and security guards who operated at the checkpoint and neutralized the terrorist who attempted to stab them. He praised the forces' swift reaction and noted that a terrorist who attempts to harm security forces or civilians will not get out alive.

"You acted as was expected of you. A terrorist comes and wants to murder the forces at a checkpoint; the terrorist only has one ending - death. There is no other scenario," Peled stated.

An investigation into the incident found that Border Police officers identified the suspect arriving at the checkpoint on foot from the direction of Judea.

While inspecting the suspect at the scene, he presented an ID card and, at a certain point, pulled out a knife. The forces at the checkpoint fired at him, and he was neutralized.