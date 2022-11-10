Following two days of winter rain, forecasters are predicting a break in the rain, although temperatures are expected to remain low.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy. During the morning hours, there may be local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast. Temperatures will be slightly lower than usual for the season.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

On Saturday, the skies will be partly cloudy or clear, and during the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.