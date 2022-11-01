Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that the condition of David Morale, a security guard who suffered severe injuries in a terror attack at the Shu'afat Checkpoint near Jerusalem last month, has improved.

Thanks to Hadassah's neurosurgery team who have been working to further improve his condition, David is returning to consciousness.

"David is slowly coming back into consciousness, he still has a long way of treatment to go, but we are happy with how far he has come up until now," says neurosurgery department director, Dr. Guy Rosental.

David was injured last month when a terrorist opened fire at the Shuafat checkpoint, IDF soldier Sergeant Noa Lazar (18) was killed in the attack. The terrorist who carried out the shooting was killed in a firefight several weeks later, after opening fire on security guards at the entrance to Ma'aleh Adumim. Morale immigrated to Israel from Brazil in 2017 and began working as a security guard after serving in the IDF as a lone soldier.