Elon Musk, who just last week finalized the purchase of Twitter, said in a filing on Monday he will serve as chief executive of Twitter, Reuters reported.

Twitter declined comment on how long Musk might remain CEO or appoint someone else.

Musk officially took over Twitter on Thursday night, as his $44 billion purchase of the company closed. In his first actions as owner, he fired at least four top executives at Twitter.

At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office, the sources told The New York Times.

In another filing on Monday, Musk revealed that he became the sole director of Twitter as a result of the takeover.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing, according to Reuters.

Shortly afterward, Musk tweeted that the move to dissolve the board "is just temporary," without elaborating.

A day before the sale closed, Musk appeared at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit”, perhaps hinting at his intentions to temporarily become the CEO.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was not always guaranteed, as he announced in July that he was backing out of the deal to purchase Twitter, agreed upon in April, after alleging the firm failed to provide enough information on fake account numbers.

Twitter fired back at Musk and said his bid to terminate the acquisition of the social media company is “invalid and wrongful.”

A day later, the social media company sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force him to go through with the deal.

Musk then reversed course and again proposed to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share.









