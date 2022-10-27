Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit”, Bloomberg reports.

The Tesla CEO is due to address staff at Twitter on Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.

Earlier this week, Musk pledged to bankers funding the deal that he would close the acquisition of Twitter by Friday.

The social media platform is expected to come under Musk’s ownership by 5:00 p.m. New York time on Oct. 28, as lawyers and bankers on both sides race to finalize paperwork. Leslie Berland, Twitter’s chief marketing officer, sent a memo to employees Wednesday saying that Musk was visiting the company’s headquarters this week, according to people who received the note.