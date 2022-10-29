The terrorist who carried out a Saturday night shooting in Kiryat Arba has been named as Mohammad Jebari, Kan News reported.

Jebari is the brother of terrorist Waal Jebari, a member of Hamas' military arm who was released in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and removed to Gaza.

In the Saturday night shooting attack, five people were injured, and one of them, a man of 60, died of his wounds.

Initial investigations show that the shots were fired towards a store which a father and son had entered. The father was critically injured by the gunfire. Security forces arriving at the scene met the terrorists, and the town security guard rammed into him, while an off-duty fighter fired at the terrorist and eliminated him.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the victims included a 50-year-old man who was unconscious with an injury to his upper body, as well as another 50-year-old man who was was fully conscious with gunshot wounds, and the third victim had a hand injury and was fully conscious.

An Arab resident of Hebron, age 37, was also injured at the scene and was conveyed by the Palestinian Red Crescent.