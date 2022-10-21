A poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News and published on Thursday shows that if the elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would win 60 seats.

The Likud wins 32 seats in the poll, Yesh Atid - 23, the Religious Zionism Party - 13, the National Unity Party - 11, Shas - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, the Labor Party - 5, Meretz 0 5, Hadash-Ta'al - 4 and Ra’am - 4.

Among the parties that do not pass the electoral threshold: Balad which wins 2.5%, the Jewish Home with 1.5% and Abir Kara's Economic Freedom Party with 1.0%.

Another poll conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for Channel 14 found that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would win 62 seats.

The distribution of seats from that poll is: Likud - 34 seats, Yesh Atid - 23, National Unity - 13, Religious Zionism - 12, Shas - 9, United Torah Judaism - 7, Yisrael Beytenu - 6, Labor - 4, Meretz - 4, Hadash-Ta'al - 4 and Ra’am - 4.