Terrorists on Tuesday morning fired towards the town of Shaked in Samaria.

Hits were identified on two homes in the town. No one was injured.

IDF forces are searching the area for the terrorists.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan slammed the government for not putting an end to the wave of terror and not instructing the military echelon to carry out an operation to collect weapons from the Palestinian Authority and harm the terror infrastructure in Jenin and Shechem (Nablus).

"This government abandons security - in Samaria, in Dizengoff in Tel Aviv, in Elad, and in every other location in the State of Israel," Dagan said.

"This anarchy must end. For over a month I have been reiterating warnings, together with many others, who are screaming. We demand the return of all the checkpoints, and Operation Defensive Shield 2 - now. We can prevent a widescale terror wave across all of Israel, the terror wave is already in full force - the government must wake up."