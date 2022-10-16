Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday published a post in his Truth Social app in which he argued that American Jews do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized US Jews. Last December, in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the former President said that "Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

“There’s people in this country that are Jewish who no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you the Evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” Trump said.

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” said Trump. “I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time – the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

In an interview with Ami Magazine last June, Trump expressed his disappointment with the response of American Jewry to policies he spearheaded as President, policies widely regarded as extremely beneficial to Israel.

“I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem, and I did Iran … I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and it doesn’t make sense,” Trump said. “It just seems strange to me.”

Trump suggested, later in the same interview, that this was because, “Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough." "Does that make sense to you?," he asked.

He also noted that, “I’m not talking about Orthodox Jews” – and indeed, the increasing support for the Republican Party among the US Orthodox population has long been noted. Among non-Orthodox and non-affiliated Jews, however, support for the Democratic Party remains strong.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)