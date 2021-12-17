Former President Donald Trump, in newly released audio of a recent interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid said that "Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

“There’s people in this country that are Jewish who no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” Trump said.

The excepts of the interview were released Friday on a new episode of the podcast “Unholy: Two Jews on the News.”

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” said Trump. “I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time – the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

Trump added: “I mean, you look at the New York Times – the New York Times hates Israel. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times, the Sulzberger family.”

Trump also spoke about his connection with the Jewish community growing up in New York City, where his real estate developer father Fred Trump was “was very close to many Jewish people, because it was Brooklyn real estate, Brooklyn and Queens.”

“Many Jewish friends, a great love of Israel, which has dissipated over the years for people in the United States,” Trump said. “I must be honest, it’s a very dangerous thing that’s happening.”

