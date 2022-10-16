Following a security assessment by Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity), it was decided to revoke the entry permits of 164 relatives of terrorists in the city of Shechem (Nablus) and its environs.

In the past year, Israel has prevented the entry of over 2,500 relatives of Palestinian Authority terrorists who carried out terror attacks against Israeli citizens.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj. Gen. Rassan Alian said, "The defense system is working using all means available to it to thwart terror in Judea and Samaria."

"The terrorists hiding in the heart of the civilian population in Shechem must know: Their identities are well-known to the defense system and the path of terror which they choose will affect their family members as well, who will no longer be able to continue earning a livelihood in Israel."

Arabs who wish to cross into pre-1967 Israel from Judea and Samaria but do not have Israeli citizenship must apply for permits. The reason is usually in order to work, but since criminals and terrorists seeking to carry out attacks can try to join them, there is a need for permits so that each can be vetted and a record kept.

The move comes parallel to a continuous rise in the number of entry permits granted to Gaza Arabs, which increased after Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and now stands at 17,000 permits.

At the same time, Gantz promised that if the quiet from Gaza continues, the number of entry permits will be increased to 20,000.