The IDF blocked the majority of entrances and exits to the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday and residents are only able to enter Israeli-controlled areas through three checkpoints.

Kan News is reporting that anyone who wishes to exit the city must pass inspection by soldiers or present a military permit. This comes after a local terrorist organization, which calls itself "The Lions Den", took responsibility for the attack in which a 21-year-old soldier, Staff Sargent Ido Baruch, was killed.

After an assessment by the IDF's Judea and Samaria division, the decision was made to reevaluate the decision which canceled the visit by Jewish worshippers to Joseph's tomb in the city. Another assessment will be made later in the day, after which a final decision will be made.

Meanwhile the search for the terrorists who committed the deadly attacks in Shavei Shomron on Tuesday and in Shuafat on Saturday. IDF forces are continuing their search while intelligence units continue to do their work. The IDF is also assessing the actions of the soldiers during the two incidents.

The headquarters which was set up by the Jewish residents of the Shechem area to fight the uptick in violence, said in a statement: "It's very unfortunate the minister of defense waited for blood to be spilled before he would order the army to do basic operations which were needed beforehand. We call on the security establishment to change direction, to close Shechem, which over the past years has turned into a wasp's nest until the IDF launches an expansive military operation to clean out the terror nests in Shechem."