The predominantly Arab Joint List Party, which is made up of the Hadash and Ta’al factions and led by Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, released a new election campaign video urging the Arab public to vote in the elections in order to stop the right-wing parties' intention to carry out a new "Nakba".

The video opens with clips showing MK Yisrael Katz (Likud) saying, "Remember 1948, remember our War of Independence and your 'Nakba'" and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) saying, "Supporters of terror, enemies, you are here by mistake, because Ben-Gurion didn't finish the job and didn't throw you out in 1948."

Against the background of these words, the words of Odeh are quoted, "We are breaking our way through the rock of discrimination, racism, (Jewish) supremacy and incitement."

"The truth of the struggle is exhausting and there is sacrifice in it, but the failure is much more exhausting in the long run," Odeh says.

Meanwhile, speaking an election conference in Sakhnin, Odeh warned against the intention of the right to act to "suppress voting in the Arab sector".

Odeh claimed that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu imported this idea from the US, similar to the suppression of voting among blacks, stressing that "this is the only hope of the fascist and settler right to come to power."