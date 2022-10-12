One of the many customs of the Sukkot holiday is to host "Ushpizin" or guests, in honor of the holiday we asked Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked who she would like to host in the sukkah. The minister answered without hesitation that she would like to host the Canadian conservative thinker Professor Jordan Peterson.

"I thought about Jordan Peterson," says Shaked, "He was in Israel, he made a big conference, it was a big conference by the Conservative movement in Israel, I understand that there were some 3000 people there. It's very nice to see that the movement in Israel is growing and the ideas of the conservative camp are accelerating, and when such a philosopher or thinker comes so many people come to listen to him. I would be happy to chat with him in the sukkah."

Shaked also lamented the fact that because of the upcoming elections she can't celebrate the holiday the way she wants. "The holiday of Sukkot is one of my favorite holidays. We usually build the sukkah together with the family and people come to visit and cool their heads. Because of the elections, it's difficult.

Unfortunately this year I'm not taking trips with the kids. Yesterday I visited the troops at the Shuafat crossing where the serious terror attack took place, and after that, I toured the area and ended in the Jabel Mukabar neighborhood where the terrorist from the Armon Hanatziv attacks family, who I ordered to be deported, lives."

The Jewish Home list chairperson also discussed more serious issues in the interview, she states that she feels that there's a large group that wants to support her party but is afraid to because of the electoral threshold.

The hardest thing is to convince people to follow their hearts. People everywhere want to vote for us and they are afraid of the threshold. There's a large group that identifies with the Jewish Home, its values, and style," claims Shaked.