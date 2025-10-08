בן גביר באמירת "כתר" ללא קרדיט

National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday morning ascended the Temple Mount morning in honor of the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday.

His office stated that he made the trip "to pray for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas, and the return of the hostages."

Speaking from the Temple Mount, Ben Gvir said: “We are two years after the horrific massacre. Here on the Temple Mount, there is victory. In every home in Gaza, there’s a picture of the Temple Mount, and today, two years later, we are winning on the Temple Mount. We are the masters of the Mount.”

He concluded: “I only pray that our Prime Minister will enable a full victory in Gaza as well—to destroy Hamas, with God’s help bring back the hostages, and achieve total victory.”

The Temple Mount Administration reported that on Tuesday, 470 Jews ascended the Mount for Sukkot prayers in large prayer groups, marking a 47% increase from last year.