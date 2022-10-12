A person “spying for the Zionist regime” was arrested on Tuesday in Iran's central city of Kerman by the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence services, Reuters reported.

“The individual was planning to carry out sabotage to undermine the security of Kerman province,” the chief prosecutor of Kerman province was quoted as having told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He did not confirm the nationality of the person arrested.

Iran regularly claims to have captured individuals who are accused of spying for Israel, and sometimes also for the US.

In August of 2019, Iran jailed two people, including a British dual national, for 10 years for spying for Israel.

In June of that year, a former Iranian Department of Defense contractor was executed by Iran for spying for the US government.

In 2020, Iran sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States.

In July of 2021, Iran claimed its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel and had seized a cache of weapons it said were planned for use during unrest sparked by water shortages.

In August, Iran’s intelligence ministry arrested 12 followers of the banned Bahai faith, accusing them of being “Zionist spies.”