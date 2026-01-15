The military prosecution has filed a serious indictment against an IDF soldier suspected of spying for Iran. He is charged with contacting a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy, impersonating another person, and obstructing justice.

The indictment follows an investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, and the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, after the soldier's arrest in September 2025.

According to the allegations, the soldier maintained contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and, under their direction, carried out a series of security-related tasks in exchange for payment.

As part of this connection, the soldier transferred photos, videos, and images of sensitive sites in Israel, including IDF bases, as well as information on weapon systems, types of arms, and ammunition used by the IDF.

The police investigation found that the information provided was used by the Iranian handlers for espionage purposes and to monitor IDF activities.