The Prime Minister's office has confirmed that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement settling the maritime dispute.

Prime Minister Lapid: “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.”

According to the announcment, the draft agreement meets all the security and economic principles laid out by Israel.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid will convene the Security Cabinet tomorrow followed by a special meeting of the government.

