Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke a short while ago today (Tuesday, 11 October 2022), with the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President Biden began by congratulating Prime Minister Lapid on the historic agreement with Lebanon on a maritime boundary, after a decade of attempts.

President Biden told Prime Minister Lapid: “You are making history.”

The President thanked the entire Israeli team that took part in the talks, and expressed his appreciation for their trust and confidence.

The leaders discussed the importance of the agreement, which will ensure Israel’s security on its northern border and strengthen the Israeli and Lebanese economies.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked President Biden for his leadership and for America’s mediation of the maritime negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli negotiating team. The Prime Minister expressed special appreciation for the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, for his intensive and effective work.

Additionally, Prime Minister Lapid thanked the American team, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council, Brett McGurk.

President Biden emphasized to Prime Minister Lapid his commitment to Israel’s security and regional stability. The President also added that the two leaders’ ability to work together and reach this agreement is a testament to the strong and unbreakable bond between the two leaders themselves and between Israel and the United States.

The leaders agreed to remain in close and regular contact