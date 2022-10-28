The European Union on Friday welcomed the signing of the agreement on the delineation of the maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel.

“The EU congratulates Israel and Lebanon on this landmark achievement and commends the role of the US in facilitating negotiations,” said the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“This historic agreement will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the two neighbors as well as to that of the wider region. The EU encourages the parties to continue their constructive engagement,” the statement added.

“The EU stands ready to continue developing its partnerships with both Israel and Lebanon and supporting efforts towards regional cooperation for the benefit of all,” it concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein to discuss the maritime agreement signed with Lebanon.

Gantz thanked Hochstein and the US Administration for the critical role they played in negotiating the agreement, describing how it strengthens regional stability and the security of the State of Israel.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Prime Minister Yair Lapid later signed the US-brokered agreement alongside the Israeli negotiating team.

In a meeting with Hochstein following the approval, Lapid said, "This is an historic agreement that strengthens Israel's security and Israel's economy and will bring stability to the region, which was the number one objective of the whole thing.”

"Israel has started producing gas from the Karish field and we will become a major supplier of natural gas to Europe at a time when the world is in desperate need,” he added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)