Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) on Tuesday conducted a situational assessment in the IDF’s Northern Command, together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, and General of the Northern Command.

Speaking after the assessment, Gantz said, "I have just completed a situation assessment in the Northern Command together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, and Head of the Command. The IDF and security forces operate around the clock in every arena, in order to defend the citizens and assets of the State of Israel and to ensure routine life."

"I commend the announcement by the Lebanese President, accepting the agreement. The State of Israel is interested in having a stable and prosperous Lebanese neighbor. The agreement in discussion is just and positive for both sides.

"Over the past several months, the defense establishment has been supporting the negotiation process from a security perspective. We have been steadfast in ensuring the security interests of the State of Israel. We have not and will not compromise on a single millimeter that is critical to our security."

Minister Gantz added: "The agreement is progressing despite threats by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which attempted to destroy the process. We will continue protecting our security interests in any scenario and ensuring the security of the citizens of Israel. We will ensure that the agreement also respects the economic rights of the State of Israel and we will present the agreement to the Israeli public in a transparent and clear manner in accordance with the law."