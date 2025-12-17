Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz criticized his fellow opposition members and questioned whether he is part of the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Channel 12 published remarks Gantz made during a parlor meeting in the Gush Etzion community of Alon Shvut with party member Chili Tropper in response to calls by the heads of other opposition parties for him to withdraw from the next election cycle. "The last time 150 officers signed a letter calling on me to withdraw, I finished with double the number of seats than were predicted. I'm putting aside the question of the right to vote and to be elected. And the democrats and liberals, who said I was even part of your bloc? That is, where did I sign? Where did I sign that I belong to you? I belong to the State of Israel."

Gantz did not hide his opinion that Prime Minister Netanyahu should not continue in his position. "I do everything so that Netanyahu ends his term. I think he must end his term for a million reasons that have nothing to do with anything else."

The Blue and White head said that in his opinion, the previous "change" government can not repeat itself. "I'm not willing to settle for 61 seats. I asked a colleague, the head of a party, it's better not to name him at the moment. He wants to pass a constitution, that's good, I'm also for a constitution. With what majority will we pass it? He tells me 61. I answered, 'What do you mean? Now we had protests because they had 64 [seats], and they made some reforms, we set the country on fire, we blocked Kaplan [Street], and they have 64. So you want to pass a constitution with 61?' It's unreasonable. If we go back to the 'change government, you could drive down Kaplan Street on Saturday night without a problem. You won't be able to drive on Route 4. It (the protests) will just move somewhere else."

Blue and White commented on the report: "Our message is constant. The best solution for Israel is a broad Zionist consensus government without extremists."