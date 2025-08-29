A poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper found that if elections were held today, the coalition block would gain two seats compared to the previous poll, and that Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would drop below the electoral threshold.

According to the data, Yair Golan, Naftali Bennett, and Gadi Eisenkot's parties also lost seats.

According to the poll's findings, if elections were held today, the Likud would receive 23 seats and Bennett's party would win 22.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive 11 seats, the Democrats and Eisenkot's party would get nine each, Shas, Otzma Yehudit, and Yesh Atid eight each, United Arab List (Ra'am) six, Hadash-Ta'al five, and the Religious Zionists four.

Balad and Blue and White are on the outside looking in.

The bloc that makes up the current coalition would receive a total of 50 seats, the opposition bloc, with Bennett and Eisenkot, would win 59, and the Arab parties would get 11.