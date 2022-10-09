Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the recent escalation in an interview on Channel 2.

"We are doing our best not to end up in a military campaign in Judea and Samaria, but there is no doubt that the events of the past weeks and days are of great intensity. We are making our best efforts, but if it is not enough, we will be forced to carry out a major operation in northern Samaria. With the exception of this difficult incident, the security forces have managed to avert terror attacks in the Shechem (Nablus) and Jenin areas. We are getting closer to a military operation, but are not quite there yet. We need to continue assessing the situation and making further decisions," said Barlev.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli responded to the Saturday night shooting attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint near Jerusalem.

"Horrific terror attack after Shabbat (the Sabbath)," she said. "I trust that our security forces will quickly apprehend these despicable terrorists. We are all united together in the war against terror, which threatens us here."

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who chairs the Otzma Yehudit party, said, "Together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for the welfare of those injured in this serious attack. There is no governance, there is weakness. The Gantz Intifada is already here, terror attack follows terror attack and there is no one to help. [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (National Unity) is an extreme leftist who does not learn his lesson and who continues with his policy of weakness towards the enemy, who rubs his hands together in pleasure and watches how Gantz evacuates Jewish towns and meets with terrorist Mahmoud Abbas (chairman of the Palestinian Authority)."

"We are sick of the helplessness of the decision-makers, which harms the personal security of IDF soldiers and local residents who have become sitting ducks in a range, while there is no law and order. We must return to the targeted eliminations and crush the terrorists in every place they are found. Anyone who gives a prize to terror must not continue in his position. Gantz, go home," he protested.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) said, "I pray for the welfare of those injured in the terror attack in Jerusalem, and offer my support to the security forces acting on the ground."

The Torat Halehima organization responded, "Shooting attack follows shooting attack. The ground is flooded with terrorists, and with weapons - including IDF [weapons]. But Gantz is sleeping and subjugated to Mahmoud Abbas, who himself heads a terror organization. Jewish blood flows like water, but civilians and soldiers: Keep your heads up and don't succumb to Arab terror."