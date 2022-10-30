Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday night responded to a shooting attack in Kiryat Arba, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

During a security assessment Lapid held Saturday evening in Kiryat Arba, Lapid ordered that security forces in the area be reinforced and that readiness be maintained in all sectors. He also received updates on the attack and the intelligence status in the field, as well as on the deployment and the steps that are being taken to maintain a safe daily routine.

"I pray, with all the citizens of Israel, for the welfare of the victims of the Kiryat Arba terror attack," Lapid said. "I support the security forces who neutralized the terrorist and continue their operational activities at the scene. This evening, the forces in the area will be reinforced. Terror will not defeat us. We will act with a strong hand against the terrorists and those who sent them."

He added, "I share in the sorrow of the family of the man who was murdered in this evening's attack. There are no words that can console them at this difficult time. I wish those who were wounded a swift recovery. We will use all the tools at our disposal and we will not allow terrorism to rear its head."

Also participating in the discussion were Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and other senior officials.

MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) said, "I pray for the injured in the terror attack in Kiryat Arba, and I support the security forces who are acting on the ground. Only a strong hand will triumph over terror."

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) said, "I am saddened by the murder of one of the wounded in the shooting attack this evening, near Kiryat Arba, and share the grief of his family. Palestinian terrorism will not break or subdue us. We will continue to fight it with all our determination and strength, day and night, wherever the terrorists are."