Arabs hurled rocks at Jews walking in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday night.

The attack occurred as the Arab vehicle made its way through the neighborhood at around midnight, as the vehicle's occupants hurled rocks at a group of Jewish boys who were walking in the area.

"The vehicle drove insanely fast, with the music blaring at a really high volume," one of the boys told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"The vehicle stopped beside one of the groups that was standing and talking, opened the window, and threw stones. And immediately began driving fast again."

But it didn't end there: "About half an hour later, it came back, and this time, there was another vehicle behind it. Again they drove insanely quickly, while all the neighborhood youth were standing on the street and talking. And music blaring at a high volume. This time without rocks."

"It was insane. We were in shock. This is Kiryat Moshe, not Ma'aleh Hazeitim," the boy concluded.