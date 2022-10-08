Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday evening received regular updates on the terror attack in Jerusalem and the activity of the security forces in the area.

Responding to the attack, Lapid said, "There has been a severe terrorist attack at the Shuafat Crossing. Our security forces are acting in the field to apprehend the terrorist."

He added, "This holiday season, significant forces are out, working day and night to defend the citizens of Israel. My heart is with the wounded and their families this evening. Terror will not defeat us, we are strong even on this difficult evening."

On Friday afternoon, Lapid held a security assessment ahead of the coming days, including on the readiness of the security forces in Jerusalem, the Temple Mount, and throughout the country.

The IDF, meanwhile, announced that there will not be a general closure in Judea and Samaria over the upcoming holiday. Instead, the closure will be in effect only from Sunday, October 9th 2022 at 16:00 until Monday, October 10th at 23:59 and between Sunday, October 16th 2022 at 16:00, until Monday, October 17th at 23:59.