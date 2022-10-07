The IDF has announced that it will not close crossings between Gaza and Israel ahead of the upcoming Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday.

"In accordance with a situational assessment and government directives, during the upcoming holiday of Sukkot, a general closure will not come into effect in Judea and Samaria during Chol Hamoed (the intermediary days of Sukkot)," the IDF said.

At the same time, the IDF added that, "The closure will be imposed from Sunday, October 9th 2022 at 16:00 until Monday, October 10th at 23:59 and between Sunday, October 16th 2022 at 16:00, until Monday, October 17th at 23:59, subject to a situational assessment."

Similar closures were declared ahead of the holidays of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

During the closure, which was announced last month, transit will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases and subject to the approval of COGAT.