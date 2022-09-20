In accordance with the assessment of the security situation and the guidance at the political level, a general closure will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria region and the crossings with the Gaza Strip will be closed during the High Holidays., which begin next week.

The closure will begin on Sunday (9/25) at 4:00 p.m. The opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will take place on Tuesday close to midnight, subject to an assessment of the security situation.

The Gilboa crossing will be opened next Tuesday in the morning, only for the entry of Israeli Arab drivers.

The closure for Yom Kippur will begin on Tuesday (4.10) at noon and will last two days until the midnight after Yom Kippur.

On the Sukkot holiday, a closure will be announced starting Sunday (9.10) at 4:00 p.m. The crossings will be opened and the closure will be lifted the next day at 23:59. On the eve of Simchat Torah (16.10) the closure will take place in a similar format, from 16:00 on the eve of the holiday until 23:59 after the end of the holiday.

During the closure, transit will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases and subject to the approval of COGAT.