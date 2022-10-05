The White House reiterated on Tuesday that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election, after the Rev. Al Sharpton had said that the President told him he will seek another term, The Hill reported.

Sharpton reportedly told his staff at the National Action Network that Biden privately told him in August he will be seeking another term, according to NBC News.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden told Sharpton, according to an official with National Action Network.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if those reports were true at Tuesday’s briefing.

“The president has said this himself: He intends to run in 2024,” she replied, adding she cannot speak too much on the 2024 election because of the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

“I will just reiterate what the president has said many times … is that the president intends to,” she reiterated.

Biden recently told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but has not yet made a “firm decision.”

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said.

Biden had previously confirmed in an interview this past December that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. That confirmation came after then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki had told reporters that Biden intends to run for re-election.

A report in August indicated that Biden is readying plans to launch his re-election bid after November’s midterm congressional elections.

Biden’s popularity has been on the decline. A recent poll found that 64 percent of Democrats would prefer a candidate other than Biden in 2024. 26 percent of Democrats said they would still support Biden in the next presidential election.

A CNN poll published in July found that 75 percent of Democratic and left leaning voters did not want the party to field Biden as their candidate in the 2024 election.

