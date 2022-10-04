US President Joe Biden told Al Sharpton that he is seeking re-election in 2024 during a visit by the civil rights activist to the White House.

Sharpton reportedly later told staffers of his National Action Network about Biden telling him of his intent to run for a second term as they posed for a photograph together in the Roosevelt Room, according to NBC News.

A National Action Network official confirmed on Monday that Biden told Sharpton he wanted a second term in the White House.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden said to Sharpton as they posed for the photo.

Sharpton was part of a group of civil rights leaders who met with the 79-year old president on September 2 at the White House.

“The group discussed their shared commitment to advancing legislation protecting voting rights and to combating hate-fueled violence,” a White House readout of the event said.

Biden has not yet officially announced if he is running for re-election and has refused to answer questions on the topic.

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden told CBS News in September.

During the interview, Biden said that he had not yet made a decision and would wait until some time after the midterm elections in November to make up his mind.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job,” ​he added. “And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”​