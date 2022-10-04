US President Joe Biden told Al Sharpton that he is seeking re-election in 2024 during a visit by the civil rights activist to the White House.
Sharpton reportedly later told staffers of his National Action Network about Biden telling him of his intent to run for a second term as they posed for a photograph together in the Roosevelt Room, according to NBC News.
A National Action Network official confirmed on Monday that Biden told Sharpton he wanted a second term in the White House.
“I’m going to do it again,” Biden said to Sharpton as they posed for the photo.
Sharpton was part of a group of civil rights leaders who met with the 79-year old president on September 2 at the White House.
“The group discussed their shared commitment to advancing legislation protecting voting rights and to combating hate-fueled violence,” a White House readout of the event said.
Biden has not yet officially announced if he is running for re-election and has refused to answer questions on the topic.
“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden told CBS News in September.
During the interview, Biden said that he had not yet made a decision and would wait until some time after the midterm elections in November to make up his mind.
“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job,” he added. “And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”