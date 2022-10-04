Former US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened legal action against various news media outlets and the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported.

The threats came hours after Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which he seeks $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.

Trump did not specify what other media outlets he plans to sue but said he would file lawsuits against them for their “disinformation” about the 2020 election.

“In the coming weeks and months we will also be filing lawsuits against a large number of other Fake News Media Companies for their lies, defamation, and wrongdoing, including as it pertains to ‘The Big Lie,’ that they used so often in reference to their disinformation attack on Presidential Election of 2020,” Trump wrote in a statement quoted by The Hill.

The former President also said he would target the January 6 committee for not investigating his claims of election fraud.

“The Unselect Committee has refused to acknowledge, as was done by the Biden Inspector General at the Department of Defense, and others, that days ahead of January 6th, I recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout the Country,” Trump added.

The January 6 committee has already held several hearings. Members of the panel have accused Trump of inciting a mob of followers to attack the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch bid to remain in power.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration Cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.