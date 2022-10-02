Following Sunday morning's shooting attack near Elon Moreh in Samaria, in which a taxi driver was injured after bullets penetrated his vehicle's windshield, a resident of Elon Moreh went out to block the road leading out of the nearby Arab city of Shechem (Nablus), in protest against orders issued by the IDF to refrain from setting up roadblocks preventing free passage to Arabs leaving or entering Shechem, even following the attack.

Moshe Fuah, a teacher from Elon Moreh, decided that enough was enough and that he would no longer remain silent and wait for the next attack in which, G-d forbid, someone might be killed. Instead of heading to work, he went out to physically block the road. "We can't let this pass in silence," he told Hakol Hayehudi. This attack happened on the road that I myself use very single weekday. Here, this morning, they tried to kill Jews. We can't let the situation continue like this. We can't let them kill us!"

This morning's attack occurred mere hours after another attack on the town of Beit El, also in Samaria, when Arabs fired at the Ohed Gate in the community. Another recent attack involved Arabs in a drive-by shooting who inadvertently targeted an Arab-Israeli driver. Social media posts have also shown Arabs in exchanges of fire with security forces near the Arab village of Kfar Salam in Samaria, not far from Sunday's shooting attack just outside Elon Moreh. In this case, a group calling itself the "Lion's Den" took responsibility for the shooting.

Meanwhile, "everyday" stone attacks on the roads of Judea and Samaria continue unabated. On Sunday morning a family from Givat Ronen was targeted near the Arab village of Huwara, and their vehicle sustained damage. In response, local Jewish residents went out to block the road leading out of Shechem, preventing Arab cars from passing.