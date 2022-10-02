MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the Otzma Yehudit party, is due to visit a school in Nes Ziona on Sunday morning, but has been informed of intensive efforts being made to prevent his visit from materializing, ostensibly due to his background of many indictments on criminal charges.

"Ofer Kassif can visit a school even though there is an ongoing investigation against him?" Ben-Gvir responded, upon hearing of the development. "This is a matter of principle -- they want to silence me."

Nonetheless, it appears that the visit will go ahead, with Ben-Gvir noting that "I have received many messages from the students calling on me to come. If someone in the administration wants to silence me, I view that very seriously."