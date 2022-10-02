Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night that he will act against the justice system if he is disqualified from serving as a minister in the next government.

"The law in Israel says that I can serve as a minister - the Supreme Court must judge in accordance with the law," he said, adding he believed that the Netanyahu bloc would obtain at least 61 seats in the next election.

"I say that, with God’s help, we will bring at least 61. I don't want to talk theoretically. I am in the middle of the campaign," claimed Deri. "We are working very hard. The right wing is very cohesive and tight, no voice will be lost. We must not be indifferent."

He continued, "If Aryeh Deri, Benjamin Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben Gvir form the next government, there will be an Overrule Clause and the test of reasonableness will be abolished."

"There are two options, a government that I believe in led by Netanyahu, the right man for this and the man who wins the most votes, or a government led by Lapid after the trick with Balad, which legitimized the Joint List."

Regarding a future partnership with Ben Gvir, Deri said, "With all due respect, when the alternative is a government led by Lapid with Meretz, Labor, and others who have done everything they have done in the past year to damage the Jewish identity of the country, when it comes to Shabbat, conversion, kashrut, on any subject related to Judaism and the world of the Torah… I have differences of opinion with Ben Gvir, I promise that we know how to work together."