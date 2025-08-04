Shas Chairman and Member of Knesset Aryeh Deri conveyed a strong message against recruiting yeshiva students into the IDF, even during wartime.

The remarks, revealed by journalist Ari Kalman on i24NEWS, were made by Deri during a conversation with students of the Shaar HaMelech Yeshiva last week.

"God forbid, let no one here — especially in such a time when the Jewish people are in a state of war, may God protect us — think that maybe we need to reconsider, perhaps we should do something else, perhaps we should contribute, heaven forbid," Deri told the students.

Deri then clarified his stance on the role of yeshiva students, saying, "It is you, the Torah learners, who bear the burden."