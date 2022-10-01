A resident of the Jewish city of Beitar Illit on Saturday night suffered an injury to his head after Arabs threw stones at him.

The attack occurred in the town of Husan, which is across the road from Beitar Illit.

The victim was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.

According to the Jewish victim, he and his son entered Husan in order to pick his son's truck up from an Arab's car repair shop, but were attacked by around 20 Arab rioters.

The stone hit the father's head, and the son quickly brought him to the hospital, where he received five stitches.