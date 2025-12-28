Residents of the southern community of Lehavim were informed Sunday evening that on Monday, due to security concerns, students from the settlement will not be able to travel to Eshel Hanasi School via Route 310.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, the reason for this is the threat of rock attacks on Route 310, which is near the Bedouin village of Tarabin. The implication is that the travel time will increase significantly, from about 20 minutes to an hour and a half.

The decision follows violent incidents and concerns for travelers' safety after masked individuals from the village of Tarabin infiltrated the Giv'ot Bar settlement over the weekend, causing damage to vehicles and setting some of them on fire. Similar incidents also took place in Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev, where ten vehicles were vandalized.

The police suspect that this was a "price tag" attack by residents of Tarabin in response to enforcement actions and arrests carried out in the village. According to security sources, the Shin Bet is also involved in investigating the arson and vehicle destruction in Giv'ot Bar and Mishmar Hanegev.

Earlier on Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the village of Tarabin, accompanied by Police Commissioner Danny Levy, Southern District Commander, and large police forces.

During the operation, clashes were reported with locals, and the police used crowd control measures. Several suspects were arrested.

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen criticized the closure of the route, saying, "Closing Route 310 to civilian traffic is a red line! We must not allow a few terrorists to disrupt life in the Negev. The action should be the opposite: encircling the village they came from, while focusing on removing weapons, administratively detaining those responsible for terrorism, and thoroughly cleaning the area while exacting a heavy price from those who think our weakness is an opportunity."