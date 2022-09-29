The Canadian Conservative Party called for regime change in Iran on Wednesday during a panel discussion on the ongoing protests in the country over the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman told CBC News that the party supports regime change in the Islamic Republic.

"Yes, and if you can't be unequivocal about a brutal religious dictatorship who kills their own people, then I'm not sure what we're all discussing here," Lantsman said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre stated during the party’s recent leadership race that he planned to add the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to Canada's list of terror organizations if he becomes prime minister, while also pledging to take Iran to the International Criminal Court for its shooting down of flight PS752.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among 176 passengers killed when the plane was targeted by the IRGC.

Responding to the Conservative MP, Liberal MP Arif Virani would not say whether the ruling Liberal government supported regime change in Iran.

"We support calls for taking action and sanctions against the individuals that were involved," Virani said, in reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Monday announcement that Canada would enact sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, including the morality police, who were involved in Amini's death.