IDF Foreign Spokesman Nadav Shoshani on Sunday accused the Iranian regime of deliberately targeting civilians following a deadly missile strike in Beit Shemesh.

“Since the beginning of Operation ‘Roaring Lion,’ the Iranian regime has been targeting civilians. We know that this is their strategy. The Iranian regime is a terror regime," Shoshani said in a statement.

According to the IDF, missiles were fired directly at a civilian neighborhood in Beit Shemesh, killing multiple residents. The military described the victims as innocent civilians and said the attack was part of a broader pattern of strikes aimed at population centers.

“The Iranian regime directly fired missiles toward the civilian neighborhood of Beit Shemesh, killing innocent civilians," the IDF tweeted. “The Iranian regime purposely targets civilian targets while we precisely target terror targets. This is who we’re operating against - a regime who uses civilian casualties as their war tactic."

Shoshani added, “I send my deepest condolences to the families," he said. “We will continue to do everything we can to remove these capabilities from this blood-thirsty terror regime."