At least 50 killed in Iran unrest

At least 50 people have been killed since the start of the protests in Iran less than a week ago.

Some of the footage published on social media shows police officers using live fire on protesters. According to testimonies, over 3,000 people have been arrested.

In the central protest in Tehran, demonstrators shouted, "Death to America, death to Israel," while waving Iranian flags. Many Iranians have claimed that the protesters are "Israel's soldiers," and called for those who "harm" the Quran to be killed.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Iranian authorities to refrain from "unnecessary or disproportionate force" against the protesters, and urged a "a prompt, impartial and effective investigation by an independent competent authority" into the death of Mahsa Amini, 22.

The protests were sparked by Amini's death last week, which took place after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire."

Amini's death sparked a wave of online criticism, with users noting that the injuries seen in a photo of her in a hospital bed point towards cranial injury, rather than cardiac event, as the cause of death. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a probe in the case.

Her death has unleashed anger and protests which have resulted in the deaths of at least five demonstrators.