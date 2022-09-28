Despite the fact that autumn officially began last week, Israel's weather is expected to be summery.

Wednesday will be clear, and temperatures will drop slightly, becoming average for the season, the Israel Meteorological Service said.

Wednesday night will be clear.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise, becoming unseasonably hot and dry, especially inland and in the mountains.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise again, becoming unusually hot and dry to reminiscent of a heat wave, especially inland and in the mountains.