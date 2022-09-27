More than 1,750 people received treatment and medical assistance at a clinic near the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman over the Rosh Hashanah holiday,

Five of the victims required significant medical treatment and were taken to hospitals in Kyiv and Odessa.

Meanwhile, United Hatzalah reported that its volunteers in Uman treated 576 people who suffered injuries or medical illnesses over Rosh Hashanah.

The people injured mainly sustained contusions, abrasions, broken bones, shortness of breath, and other moderate and minor injuries. There were two incidents of cardiac-related illnesses and the patients were transported to a hospital in Odessa for immediate treatment.

Mattis Shapira, Chapter Head of United Hatzalah in Uman said, "Thankfully there were no 'out-of-the-ordinary' events that took place over the course of the holiday. We had 576 calls that reached our dispatch and command center over the course of the holiday and our volunteers responded treating many of the people at the emergency scene. United Hatzalah ambulances transported those needing further medical care to a hospital in Odessa and to a medical clinic in Uman located near the main Breslov center in the town."