Israel’s plans to establish a temporary terminal in Moldova for Breslov Hasidim traveling to Uman are facing difficulties after Chisinau presented new demands.

Israel proposed a budget of 10 million shekels to set up the temporary terminal in Moldova, through which the Hasidim are expected to pass on their way to Rabbi Nachman’s grave in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. However, the talks stalled after Moldova added two key requirements.

The new demands include immediate payment prior to the flight dates, as well as leaving the equipment funded by Israel in the country after the event concludes. These conditions complicate the planned agreement and raise concerns on the Israeli side.

In light of the difficulties in negotiations with Moldova, Israeli officials are considering increasing entry through Ukraine via alternative routes, primarily through Romania. This route may require broader coordination with Romanian and Ukrainian authorities.

Changing the route could affect travel schedules and costs for the thousands of Hasidim planning to visit Uman for the Jewish New Year. Romania is seen as a more stable alternative, but the greater geographical distance could lengthen travel time and increase expenses.

Rabbi Yaakov Jan, the rabbi of Uman, expressed regret over the logistical complications that this will cause for worshippers. “Israel fulfilled its commitments and acted in good faith, but Moldova added demands until the negotiations collapsed,” he said.