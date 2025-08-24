The Israeli government on Sunday announced the allocation of NIS 10 million to fund flights to Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

The decision follows Moldova’s demand for payment for the use of its infrastructure by travelers en route to the gravesite complex in Ukraine. A designated team of experts has been formed to negotiate the payment amount and infrastructure arrangements with Moldovan authorities.

The move comes after recent meetings held by Rabbi Shalom Arush, a senior Breslov rabbi, with the assistance of MK Eliyahu Revivo.

In recent days, Rabbi Arush held a meeting with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, during which they also discussed the possibility of coordinating with the IDF to allow draft-eligible haredim to travel to Uman without being detained at Ben Gurion Airport.

During the meeting, Deri raised the need to find a solution for thousands of draft-eligible haredim seeking to travel to Uman without facing legal obstacles or arrest at the airport.