Rabbi Yaakov Jan, the rabbi of Uman, Ukraine, warned against efforts to prevent Breslov hasidim from traveling to the Ukrainian city for Rosh Hashanah, calling to “sacrifice oneself” on behalf of the young men preparing for the journey.

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions with authorities in Moldova and concerns over possible arrests of haredi draft evaders at airports.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Rabbi Jan said: “I hope they rise above this and that everything will be resolved peacefully, without the land being set aflame.”

He also emphasized the temporary nature of the visits, stressing: “No one stays in Uman. It’s an unbearable place. People come for a single week and return to Israel.”

Recalling the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabbi Jan added, “We saw in the past that Netanyahu and others tried to block people from coming here during the coronavirus period. They were all punished that same year and lost their positions—both here and in Israel.”

Contrasting with tensions involving Israeli authorities, he noted that local Ukrainian officials are cooperating: “The government here is cooperating with us in everything necessary.”

Earlier this week, the Israeli government decided to allocate 10 million shekels from five ministries to fund flights to Rabbi Nachman’s grave in Uman, as payment to Moldovan authorities demanding high fees for border crossings.

At the same time, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri is working on a framework to prevent arrests at airports.