The Negev summit, which took place Monday afternoon in the southern town of Sde Boker, has been proclaimed the "answer to terror" by the participating foreign ministers.

Attending the summit are the foreign ministers of Israel, the US, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) began his statements saying, "Last night, for the second time in about a week, terror has hit the heart of Israel - the very heart of Israel from two perspectives: The heart of an Israeli city, and the heart of every Israeli."

"We had here murder for the sake of murder, terror for the sake of terror. The purpose was to kill as many innocent people as possible, and to spill as much blood as possible."

Lapid added, "A short time after the terror attack, I heard words of praise from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which claimed that the attack was a response to the Negev summit. The terrorists' purpose was to provoke us...to delay the connections and relationships which we are creating here."

"They will not succeed," he stressed. "We will not let them. We have no intention of giving a prize to terrorists. We have no intention of allowing them to run our lives, to decide our policies. Israel is a strong and proud country and will never surrender to terror."

"We have decided to turn the Negev summit into a scheduled forum which takes place each and every year. Together with our closest ally, the US, today we are opening the door to the nations of this region, including the Palestinians, offering them to change the path of terror and destruction and to share with us a future of progress and success."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "I would like to begin by condemning the horrific terror attack last night, in which two police officers, age 19, were murdered. In the name of President Biden and the American nation, our hearts are with the families of the murdered. No family should have to experience such a loss, and we support Israel in its battle against terror."

"What we are doing here, as Yair Lapid said, is the answer to terror," he added.

About Iran, Blinken said, "Together, we will manage all of our shared challenges - including Iran."

"The peace agreements made are not a replacement for a process with the Palestinians," he stressed. "At the summit, we also spoke about how the countries present here can aid in their benefit."

Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani said, "It was a great pleasure for me to participate in this summit. I want to begin by condemning the terror attack last night, and express condolences to the families of those killed."

"I emphasize our uncompromising stance against terror. We must turn the Abraham Accords into actions and practicality against the forces of terror, as well as against Hezbollah and the Iranian aggression."